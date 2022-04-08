Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,615 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,606,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.45 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

