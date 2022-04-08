Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) PT at $21.08

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 459,316 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

