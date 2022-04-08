Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.19

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 9430886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

