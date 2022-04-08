Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 215,974 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $20.50.

Several research firms have commented on RNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $951.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

