Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.35

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 141636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

