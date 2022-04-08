Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Up 19%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 214,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 82,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.
Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)
See Also
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.