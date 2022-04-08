Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Up 19%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 214,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 82,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.