Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SMPL stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

