SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $150.00 and last traded at $153.30, with a volume of 624254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $192,495,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

