TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.18

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 212659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 434.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.