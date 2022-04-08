$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.69 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.50 and a beta of 1.98. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

