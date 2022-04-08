Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 34,570 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

PM stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.