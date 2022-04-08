Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 83,217 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,217 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE CP opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

