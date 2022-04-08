Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.27% of Stantec worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $49.41 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

