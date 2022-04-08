UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.
Shares of UNF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,022. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
