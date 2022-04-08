UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Shares of UNF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,022. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

