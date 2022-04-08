Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.44 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,406 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

XYL opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

