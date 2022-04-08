iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 694,471 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

