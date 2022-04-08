Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

VRNT stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,827 shares of company stock worth $875,715. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

