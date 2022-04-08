Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading 3% Higher

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.87. 8,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 317,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,630 shares of company stock valued at $124,761. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 450,705 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,478,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after buying an additional 1,356,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

