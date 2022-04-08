Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $61.58 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

