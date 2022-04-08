Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 344 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,559,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

