Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 294.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 180,998 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

