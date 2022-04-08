Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $56,000 Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

