Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.53

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 10270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.29) to GBX 702 ($9.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 540 ($7.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

