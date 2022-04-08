Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $325.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.22 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

WD opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

