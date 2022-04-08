Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.21

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suruga Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.