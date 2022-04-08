Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will announce $171.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.52 million and the highest is $177.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $820.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $10,352,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

