Wing Finance Price Reaches $21.55 (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.67 or 0.07479049 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,156.64 or 1.00125291 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

