Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.17

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 68034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $829.70 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

