Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 9.4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $91.35. 14,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 787,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

