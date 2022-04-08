Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 984,683 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $27.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

