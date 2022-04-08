Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.75

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$65.75 and last traded at C$66.50, with a volume of 90945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.47.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 10.2500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

