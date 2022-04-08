Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of AER opened at $48.86 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

