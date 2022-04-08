Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,559 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,649,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 453,941 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FENY opened at $21.20 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $21.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.