Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $211.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.06 and its 200-day moving average is $228.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

