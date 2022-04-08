Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 159,935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fortive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

