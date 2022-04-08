iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,956,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.75 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.