Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$361.50 and last traded at C$361.50. Approximately 243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$356.00.
The firm has a market cap of C$22.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$333.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$312.44.
About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC)
Further Reading
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.