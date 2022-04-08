Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$361.50 and last traded at C$361.50. Approximately 243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$356.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$333.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$312.44.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

