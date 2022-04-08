3,150 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

