Marcum Wealth LLC Has $92,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,401 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,330,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,195,000 after acquiring an additional 397,333 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 670,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 528,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,400,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 510,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock remained flat at $$5.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,619. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

