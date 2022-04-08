Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 155,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,481,308. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.87 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $310.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.