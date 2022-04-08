14,494 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

