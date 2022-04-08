Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,875,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,081,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $219.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.