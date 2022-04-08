Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 287.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,114 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

