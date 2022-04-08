Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

