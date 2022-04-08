Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 4,221 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

