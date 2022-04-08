Analysts Set Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target at $31.50

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

XLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.85 and a quick ratio of 15.85.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

