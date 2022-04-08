Craig Hallum Boosts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $206.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.53.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $172.87 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.28. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,271,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,229,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.