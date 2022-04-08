Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $657.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $686.00 to $657.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

AVGO stock opened at $594.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.43. The company has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

