Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $657.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $686.00 to $657.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.
AVGO stock opened at $594.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.43. The company has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.
Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
