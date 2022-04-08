Morgan Stanley Trims WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Target Price to $6.75

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $853.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

