Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $37.19 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

